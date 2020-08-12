The Oti Region is leading in the number of persons who used the Ghana Card as proof of citizenship to register for the new voter’s ID card.

This information was made known by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The Electoral Commission on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, announced the provisional figures of Ghanaians registered onto the new voters’ register.

Addressing the press, Jean Mensa said a total of 16,963,306 persons were registered at the end of the exercise over the weekend.

Out of the number, 60.9 percent used Ghana Card as proof of citizenship, 32.8 percent used the guarantor system while 1.92 persons used the Ghana passport.

Jean Mensa said a total of 353,492 persons were registered in the Oti Region. According to her, 79.1 percent of the voters registered in that region used Ghana card for identification.

In all, the Greater Accra Region had the most registered voters with 3,509,805 persons.

The Ashanti Region followed with 3,013,856 persons, Eastern Region with 1,628,108 persons and the Central Region with 1,566,061 persons.