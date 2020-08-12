The Electoral Commission (EC) says the majority of Ghanaians who used the guarantor system to register for the new voters’ ID card, did so in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday said out of the about 16 million persons who registered for the card, 37.99% of them used guarantors to authenticate their Ghanaian identity.

“Out of the over 16 million persons who registered at the end of the exercised, 60.09% of citizens used the Ghana Card. 37.99% registered through the guarantor system and 1.92% registered with their passports,” she said.

The guarantor system is for persons who did not have other requirements, like the Ghana Card and the passport to be able to register for the new ID card.

According to Jean Mensa, 58.5% of those who registered in the Bono East Region used the guarantor system, the highest number across all regions.

The Bono East Region was followed by the Bono and Ahafo regions which had 57.7% each of its registered population doing so through the guarantor system.

“Regarding the use of the guarantor system, the Bono East Region recorded the highest use of the guarantor system with 58.5% registering through guarantors. They are followed by the Bono Region and Ahafo Region. In both regions 57.7% of the registered population used the guarantor system,” Jean Mensa indicated.

Meanwhile, the Oti region had most of its registrants doing so with the Ghana card.

The EC boss revealed that about 79% of the registrants in that region used the Ghana card.

“The region with the highest number of persons who use the Ghana card is the Oti region where 79.1% of the registered population presented the Ghana Card…They were followed by the Eastern region where 78.5% of applicants presented the Ghana card. The Western North Region came third with 76.9% of the registered population presenting Ghana card,” she added,