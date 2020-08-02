The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reacted to reports on social media that some papers of the yet to be written 2020 West Africa Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE) have leaked.

In a press release, it said the images being circulated with versions of the Integrated Science Papers to be administered on 3rd August 2020 were fake.

“A scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council,” it said.

The Council further revealed that it had reported to the Bureau of National Investigations, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the National Security “about the threats posed by these groups.”

WAEC assured that it has put in place measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2020 WASSCE and urged candidates to stay focused, continue with their preparations for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe during the period.

The Ghana Education Service, in a press release, also denied reports that the 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science Paper 1 and 2 had been leaked.

The service noted that “there is no WASSCE paper written by Ghanaian candidates called General Paper as has been labelled in the circulating images.”

According to the GES, the purported leakage of question papers over the years has become an annual ritual with this year’s situation not being an exception.

The GES further emphasised that the WASSCE examination is “managed by responsible men and women who will not sacrifice their integrity for any other expediency.”

It also said efforts are being made to bring persons behind the circulation of the fake paper to book and called on parents and guardians to urge their wards to remain focused and not to be distracted by the purported leaked questions.

Read the statements by WAEC and GES below: