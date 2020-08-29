The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, and end on Friday, September 18, 2020, nationwide for all Junior High School (JHS) final year students.

The candidates will write the English Language, and Religious and Moral Education (RME) on Monday, Integrated Science, and Basic Design and Technology (BDT) on Tuesday.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and French will be written on Wednesday with Mathematics, Ghanaian Language and Culture on Thursday and Social Studies on Friday.

According to the Time Table issued to Headteachers and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that visually and hearing-impaired candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.

Meanwhile, both papers for each Subject are to be taken at one sitting without break and where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the time table, the one on the question paper should be followed.

Following the re-opening of schools for final year students in JHS, SHS, and tertiary institutions, the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) revised the examination date which was usually conducted in June each year.

BECE is used by the GES to select qualified candidates for Senior High slSchools (SHSs) and Technical Institutes (TIs) across the country.

The results of the examination are based on Continuous Assessment and the external examination with the Continuous Assessment forming 30% whilst the external examination would form 70% of the total assessment.

Candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to register to take part in this examination.