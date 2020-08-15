The Volta Regional Police Command has assured the families of the late businessman, Samuel Nyamador, who was recently killed in Juapong, of their commitment to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

The Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, also said his office has already picked up leads that he believes will lead to the arrest of the assailants.

Speaking to Citi News on behalf of the Volta Regional Police Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, the PRO, appealed to the public to volunteer relevant information to aid the police in its work.

“The motive of our visit was to commiserate with the family. The District Police Commander and the MP have also visited. The family has given us the assurance that they will give us the highest level of cooperation to carry out our investigations. The police are currently picking up some leads that are going to help very well in zooming in on those who are behind the killing. ”

Samuel Nyamador was killed while on his way home from work on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the company of his wife.

Three men are said to have confronted the couple and shot the man.

The youth in the area massed up in protest of what they described as the late response by the police to many distress calls after the incident occurred.

Ablakwa offers GHS10,000 bounty

In the meantime, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced a GH¢10,000 bounty for the persons involved in the killing of a businessman at Juapong, Samuel Nyamador.

“I have just spoken to both the Volta Regional Police Commander and the Juapong Police Commander to inform them of my decision to make available a personal donation of GHS10,000 as bounty for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the fiendish killers of Sonny,” he said in a tweet.