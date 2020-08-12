The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has urged the youth to rally behind the party during the December elections.

According to Nana Boakye, the NPP led government has put in place several projects and policies which has significantly improved the living standards of the youth.

Speaking at the party’s celebration of the International Youth Day on Wednesday, Nana Boakye said he is confident the youth wing of the party will work to ensure the NPP is retained in the December polls.

He further assured the party of the youth wings unflinching support in retaining President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Today we have this pandemic which is global in nature and we never anticipated it, but yet, President Akufo-Addo has cushioned youth in the country. This years election is going to be an election Ghana has never witnessed before because young persons would like to have massive mobilisations and a year we would have seen a lot of youth rallies but unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we cannot but we the youth, we are assuring the New Patriotic Party that whatever it takes and any new strategy we can come up with to make sure Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is elected for the second term and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also as the Vice-President, we shall do it.”

NPP to launch 2020 manifesto on August 22

The NPP will launch its 2020 manifesto on August 22, 2020.

It is unclear what plans the party has for the youth for the next four years but the General Secretary of the party Mr. John Boadu has urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for the policies the party has for Ghana for the next four years.

According to him, the party has heartwarming policies for Ghanaians.

“The NPP vision on our way forward captured in our manifesto 2020 will hopefully be shared with Ghanaians on August 22, 2020. We will be having a steering committee Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to validate and accept this date.”

“We will also have a National Council, which is the second-highest decision-making body in the absence of the Annual Delegates Conference on the same day in order to launch the manifesto. We ask you to look on that day to heartwarming policies detailing how with your support we will transform Ghana for the benefit of all.”

