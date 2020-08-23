Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will cause an investigation into the botched power agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS) if he is elected as President in the 2020 polls.

The former President said there are many unresolved issues surrounding the deal which was cancelled a few months after its operationalization.

“If I become President we will investigate PDS especially when it is obvious that persons related to the President were involved in structuring the PDS deal,” he said in an interview with TV XYZ.

The former President said there is enough evidence to warrant a probe of PDS.

The government in October 2019 terminated its deal with PDS after it found out that the company presented invalid insurance security for its takeover of ECG assets.

At the time of the decision to terminate the deal, PDS had been managing ECG’s assets and parts of its operations for almost seven months.

John Mahama said there is the need for an account to be given of the monies collected by PDS during the time it was managing the country’s power sector.

“The people of Ghana need to know what happened because this was a situation in which the assets of a state-owned institution were being handed over to a private company. As I speak today, for the period that PDS collected money when they were running the ECG, monies that run into billions of cedis have not been accounted for. People cannot just pocket state monies and walk freely with it,” Mahama said.

John Mahama’s NDC earlier this month also vowed to prosecute those who were behind the botched deal.

The party said some GHS1.5 billion that the Power Distribution Service (PDS) received from consumers of electricity within the period of its operation in Ghana must be accounted for.

The National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said President Akufo-Addo has shown no willingness to prosecute all individuals involved in the PDS scandal and that the NDC shall ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons “who directly or indirectly played roles in this stinking PDS scam”.