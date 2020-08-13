The Flagbearer and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has restated his commitment to strengthening the country’s decentralization process.

According to Mr. Mahama, “it is only through decentralization that we can see true progress in the country”.

Speaking at a meeting with the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG) in Accra on Thursday [August 13, 2020], the former President said it is important to put the destiny of development in the hands of the people, adding “without that, we cannot progress as a country”.

Mr. Mahama observed that the progress made in decentralization has been rolled back in the last three and a half years, following the bastardization of both the civil and local government service by the government.

He said the government has assisted in the hijacking of the work of the civil and local government service by political assistants, pointing out that as a result of interference by the government, recruitment and promotion is no longer based on merit.