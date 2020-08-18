Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says developmental projects and interventions put in place by the Akufo-Addo government are all geared towards building an enviable nation worthy of emulation within the African continent.

“We are not just building infrastructure, as for building infrastructure, anybody can build infrastructure. We are building a nation. We are building all these infrastructure while staying committed to our social contract of providing free senior high education, creating jobs, transforming agriculture, industrialising the economy, sustaining the National Health Insurance Scheme, digitising the economy, ensuring public safety of Ghanaians and keeping the lights on. The future is bright if we stay the course,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia made these comments when he addressed a Town Hall meeting hosted at the Academy of Art and Sciences on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Dr. Bawumia however, said the NPP government is ready to compare its first term achievements against the eight-year term of the previous NDC government.

“Our opponents are welcomed to show us what they accomplished by way of infrastructure initiated in their first term of office. They are welcome. They should bring the data and we will interrogate it. This is because virtually all the key points that they point to were started in their second term of office. We are however happy to compare our first term records to their eight-year term in office in the area of infrastructure,” he challenged the NDC.

NPP Government launches new website to track achievements

Dr. Bawumia at the town hall meeting announced the creation of a new website to enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.

“To enable all Ghanaians to have access to and interrogate the data that we have put together, we are putting all this data on the website known as the www.deliverytracker.gov.gh. That’s the website address. This is a novelty. The infrastructure data when you get to this address can be obtained either by sectors like education, health, agriculture, and the rest. You can also search by region specifics as well or you can go by districts. So everything can be found on this website,” he added.

“As the name implies, the delivery tracker is a portal where the status of delivery of government promises and also infrastructural projects. It will enhance transparency and accountability in governance. It will also enable the government to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritised in the process of capital budget. The portal is a living portal so it is going to be regularly updated.”

