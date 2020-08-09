The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun investigations into an alleged registration of Ivorian nationals in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

An initial investigation by the EC revealed that the said registration occurred in Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region.

The Commission has indicated that it will not shield any staff complicit in the act.

It further said it will use all legal means available to ensure that the names of all ineligible persons are removed from the register.

“We call on the security agencies to collaborate with the Commission in this regard. Meanwhile, the Commission entreats all well-meaning Ghanaians to report illegal and unauthorized activities of any EC official to the Commission and the Security Agencies,” the EC added in a statement.

