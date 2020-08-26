The Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers has disputed claims by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that teachers have been paid their legacy arrears.

Dr. Bawumia, during the NPP’s Manifesto launch over the weekend, announced that the government had settled the legacy arrears of teachers.

But, according to the coalition, all efforts to have the government pay the arrears owed them have proved futile.

Speaking to Citi News’, President of the Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers, Effah Kweku Tabiri appealed to the government to fulfil its promise by clearing the arrears.

“It is true that in 2012, some of them received their arrears but from 2013 to now, we have not received a penny from the government but we heard the Vice President saying that they had cleared all legacy debts. It is untrue that we have been given our arrears,” he said.

“What we want to do is to organise a press conference to draw the attention of the media to this situation. We are calling on the government to pay us our arrears because it is legitimate”.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in recent public comments indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had cleared arrears owed to teachers from the John Mahama administration to date.

In a post on his Facebook page in July 2020, Dr. Bawumia said “John Mahama’s government was not paying teachers promotion arrears. Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has paid teachers promotion arrears.”