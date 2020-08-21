Yaa-Naa Abukari II has advised politicians to carry out their election campaigns peacefully ahead of the December 2020 elections.

He also pledged to cooperate with whichever party wins the December 2020 general elections for development.

Yaa-Naa Abukari was speaking when Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), called on him at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi.

He said insults and violence would not win politicians’ power and urged all politicians to conduct their activities with principles and achievable plans.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang on her part said the country needed peace, without, which there would not be developed and called for the prayers of Yaa-Naa to achieve their goals.

She was accompanied by Mr. Alex Segbefia, former Minister of health who is also the Deputy campaign manager of the party; Minority Leader in Parliament, Alhaji Haruna Iddrisu; Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu Former Deputy Minister for education amongst others.