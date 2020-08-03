Doctors in Zimbabwe say the country is facing a crisis from a shortage of healthcare workers as the number of coronavirus cases begins to rise.

Dr Rashida Ferrand, an epidemiologist at the main public hospital in the capital Harare, told the BBC that there are too few doctors and nurses because of a health workers’ strike, which began before the pandemic, and a shortage of protective equipment.

The hospital says it has had to turn away Covid-19 patients because it can only staff 30 beds for virus patients.

Zimbabwe has recorded almost 4,000 cases and 70 people have died. However, doctors say the figures are much higher.

Last week Zimbabwe’s Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri died from the virus.