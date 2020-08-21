Zoomlion Ghana Limited today, Friday, August 21, 2020, disinfected the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and Holy Child College of Education campuses.

The exercise is in line with the President’s directive to all tertiary institutions to disinfect before reopening for continuing students.

The Acting Registrar of TTU, Joseph Eshun speaking to Citi News after the exercise expressed gratitude to Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the exercise.

“Zoomlion has been very supportive in our attempt to have a safe and clean environment for our students to come in. This is about the third time they are disinfecting all our campuses. They have so far disinfected all the lecture halls, halls of residence and this is a way of deepening confidence for both the students and lecturers to return.”

The arrangement for the return of continuing students of Takoradi Technical University is that the second years would come in from 24th August, thus the M-Tech, B-Tech, Civil Engineering and all HND second years are coming from 24th August. Then from the 5th of October by which time the second years would have completed their exams, the first years would also come in to complete their second semester for 2019/2020 academic year. This is just to enable us manage the numbers and control in the observation of the various protocols especially social distancing.”

The Western Regional Vector Control Manager for Zoomlion, Samuel Adu who supervised the exercise explained to Citi News the extent of the disinfection exercise saying: “The government has already made it clear that until the disease, we find ourselves fighting now is warded off, disinfection is going to be regular, hence this exercise.”

“This exercise is to give some confidence to the students and lecturers of both Takoradi Technical University and Holy Child College of Education that the place is safe in terms of any gems or the Coronavirus we are fighting now. The scope of the disinfection covers every place students and lecturers are likely to come into contact with while on campus.”

In a related development, management of the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology in the Greater Accra Region says a COVID-19 management team has been inaugurated to ensure compliance with the health safety protocols as the school plans to resume academic works in September.

Addressing the media after the disinfection of the school by Zoomlion, Registrar of the School, Perry Ofosu said although academic work has been completed virtually, adequate measures have been put in place for the safety of students in the next academic year.

“For us, we want the students to continue to learn and therefore what we need to do is to put all the measures in place to ensure that the risk factor is removed. The risk is greater in the elementary schools where the kids do not care about anything, in the tertiary institutions like this one, the staff and students themselves are all conscious of the disease and therefore they abide by all the measures we out in place. We have a COVID-19 committee in place that is in charge of ensuring that all the protocols are respected, all the measures we put in place are also respected and to work with management to resolve anything that comes to their attention.”