The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has indicated that investigations are ongoing into the alleged incidents of leakage of question papers in the just ended 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This comes after pictures of the mathematics exam papers went viral on social media on Thursday just a few minutes before the examination started.

According to the Head of Legal at WAEC – Ghana, Rev. Victor Brew, some suspects have been rounded up and handed over to security agencies for further action.

“Now with the issue of leakage, we have gone ahead and reported these allegations and also handed them over to the security agencies, specifically National Security and BNI. Some of the persons have been apprehended to assist with investigations into these issues of snapping of question papers after the exams have begun.”

“Yesterday, we had eight persons rounded up in Accra, three were also picked up in Obuasi and handed over to the police.”

We’ve instituted adequate mechanisms to reduce cheating in 2020 BECE

WAEC had earlier assured the public that adequate measures have been put in place to reduce examination malpractice ahead of the 2020 BECE.

In a Citi News interview, the Head of National Office of WAEC, Wendy Addy Lamptey outlined some measures put in place to help protect the integrity of the upcoming exams.

“Test security is key, and we ensured that we produced the test under a very secure environment, and we also introduced more security measures during the packing. We also have the police and other security agencies in place to guide and protect them. We also have gadgets to scan persons before they enter the strongroom to avoid any issues.”

“We also use the combination padlocks in packing bags and when they are moved to the depots, nobody can open them until it’s 30 minutes to time when we send the password to the bags to the officers.”

