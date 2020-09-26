Authorities of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) have intercepted 152kg of cocaine (15 slabs) in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The joint operation by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) led to the seizure of the illegal substance which was concealed in a shipment of sugar from Brazil, a statement from the Commission indicated.

It was based on intelligence received that 50 containers of sugar destined for Ghana from Brazil are likely to have substances suspected to be narcotics concealed in it.

NACOC upon intelligence together with the BNI and NSCS mounted surveillance on the shipment until the suspected narcotic substances were retrieved from the consignment of sugar on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Per preliminary investigations by NACOC, it emerged that the said consignment of sugar was to be delivered to Tradepass Gh Limited.

So far, some persons have been arrested to assist security agencies with investigations.