Over 13 cars have been destroyed as a result of a fire outbreak at a fitting shop at Agric Kokode in the Ashanti Region.

The fire which started on Tuesday night, is believed to have spread from burning rubbish.

Some persons who tried to salvage the situation say they faced difficulties in their attempts to reach personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to help douse the fire, thereby resulting in the destruction of over 13 cars.

The owner of the fitting shop who spoke to Citi News said: “Owners of a shop by my fitting shop always burn rubbish when they close but this time, one of my apprentices asked them not to do so as we had closed at the time, but he went ahead anyway.”

“So I was in the room when I got a call that my shop caught fire. We called the fire service for some time before they came. At the time most of the cars were already burning.”

GNFS begins investigations as fire destroys makeshift structures at Kaase-Fari

On the issue of fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region, the Asokwa Municipal Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun investigations into a fire outbreak that razed about 15 makeshift structures at Kaase-Fari in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Fire swept through a number of wooden structures in the area that housed squatters who also sell fuel.

But officers from the Fire Command were able to bring the situation under control a few minutes after they arrived at the scene.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Municipal Fire Commander for Asokwa, Bernard Nyemi-Tei noted that the actual cause of the inferno was not readily known.

