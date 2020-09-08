143 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

The active cases currently stand at 831.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,012 COVID-19 cases and 43,898 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 283.

Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 448,820 tests have been conducted.

Cumulative cases per region