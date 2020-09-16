Sixteen arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Kotoka International Airport reopened to international traffic.

Health personnel have conducted 6,976 tests on arriving travellers since September 1, 2020.

Giving updates on the surveillance at the airport on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said four out of the 16 persons have been hospitalised “but do not have severe symptoms.”

“The rest are being managed from home,” he added.

All passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test to check the importation of the virus.

Every passenger who arrives in the country must also possess proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Ghana’s known active cases have also reduced to 564 out of 45,655 confirmed cases.

Fifty-four new cases were recorded while the death toll stands at 294.

The number of persons recovered or discharged has risen to 44,797.

The Minister of Information urged the public to continue to be vigilant.

“Despite the decline in active cases, the government continues to urge the general public not to get complacent,” he said.