The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has launched its 2020 manifesto under the theme “A Better Tomorrow”.

Flagbearer of party, Kofi Akpaloo said the LPG’s policy document will help eradicate poverty in Ghana if he wins the December 7 polls.

The manifesto of the LPG places a premium on employment, health, education, agriculture, sports and creative arts.

LPG joined Ghana’s politics in the run-up to the 2012 elections but has since been unable to partake in any general elections.

At the launch of the party’s manifesto, Kofi Akpaloo announced that he will establish a $10 billion job fund for young entrepreneurs if he gets the nod.

“We are setting up a US$10 billion job fund which is going to help our young men and women coming out of universities and polytechnics who are going to do business to have the capital to start their businesses,” he promised.

Among other initiatives, Mr. Akpaloo promised to regularize small-scale mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

Additionally, the LPG leader promised to give jobless Ghanaians what he calls income support of GHS400 each month if he’s elected as president on December 7.