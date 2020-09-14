280 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Atuabo circuit of the Western Region have received free mathematical sets from Quantum Terminals.

The math sets will aid the students in their examination which commences today, September 14th, 2020.

The beneficiary BECE candidates come from five public and two private basic schools in the catchment of Quantum Terminal which is a bulk LPG gas off-taker located at Anokyi in the Ellembelle District.

The Human Resource Manager of Quantum Terminals, Anastasia Antoinette Abban said the presentation of the mathematical sets forms part of its routine support to schools in the area.

She added that it is to enable candidates, especially the vulnerable ones, to realise their dreams of passing the exams without any logistical limitations.

“We believe aside from good preparation, your tools also give you confidence, speed and accuracy. Therefore, we sought to give out these items to you, the candidates, to give you advantages in the upcoming exams. I wish you the very best in these exams. I’m hoping that you have worked really hard even in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic and I pray that your labour shall not be in vain.”

The Human Resource Manager, however, expressed appreciation to the school authorities for their immense contribution to the future of the BECE candidates in preparing them for the exams.

The seven Basic Schools in the Atuabo circuit who received the mathematical sets included Eikwe Catholic JHS, Atuabo Methodist JHS, Sanzule-Krisan D/C JHS, Anokyi D/C JHS, Ngalekyi-Baku JHS, Wisdom Preparatory JHS and Oxford Preparatory JHS.