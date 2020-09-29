A Non-Governmental Organization, 350-Ghana Reducing our Carbon has held a virtual debate as part of the global climate strike.

The debate was themed “COVID-19 has accelerated progress towards renewable energy development in Ghana.”

It was aimed at highlighting Ghana’s progress in attaining its target of 10% energy mix by 2030.

The one-hour debate explored various projects, ongoing and yet-to-start, and interventions carried out by the government in the energy sector.

The speakers consisted of two parties. The men argued for the motion while the women were against the motion.

The gentlemen debaters; Prime Minster, Richard Martey, Deputy Prime Minister, Daniel Anyorigya, Member of Government, Perscoba Yaw Yeboah, and Government whip, John Agyekum Kuffour.

The women debaters; Leader of Opposition, Nerissa E.L Anku, Deputy opposition leader, Lilian Botswey, Member of Opposition, Anne Aleida Dameilda, and Opposition whip, Sandra Brew.

The panel of judges consisted of Consultant and Researcher, Gideon Ofosu Peasah and lecturer and Climate activist, Angela Okuley.

The moderator, Kofi Owusu-Berko, is a project manager and an off-grid expert.