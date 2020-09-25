About 5200 basic schools and 79 Senior High Schools (SHS) are expected to be disinfected in the Northern Region before schools reopen on October 5, 2020.

The Zoomlion Manager of the Region, Mr. Peter Dawuni, disclosed this when he spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the disinfection exercise in Tiyumba School in Tamale.

The exercise is in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

President Nana Akufo-Addo as part of steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus closed all schools on March 15, 2020.

He subsequently announced the reopening of schools for final year students on Monday, June 15, 2020.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, President, Nana Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on directed that SHS 2 students return to school on October 5, 2020.

“SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5th October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date. Prior to reopening, all Junior and Senior High Schools will be fumigated and disinfected,“ he said.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the exercise, the Headmaster of Tiyumba School whose school was the first to be disinfected commended the government and Zoomlion for its proactive approach to preventing the spread of the virus.

He added that his school is prepared to welcome the Form 2 students back to school.

“All COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place to ensure that the students strictly observe them,” he said.”

On the issue of social distancing, the headmaster indicated that his school had more classrooms to accommodate the students.

“We will also enforce the “No face mask no entry’ rule. In fact, that is the school’s new slogan,” he said.

He disclosed that the school was expecting an attendance of 180 when schools resume.

From the Tiyumba School, the Zoomlion disinfection crew moved to Kalponhin S.D.A School, a basic school in Tamale North, and then to Bamba International Academy Complex.