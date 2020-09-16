The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly has earmarked 55 kilometres of roads in the municipality for construction.

According to Municipal Chief Executive, Patrick Kumor, it inherited 500 kilometres of untarred roads from the previous administration which managed to tar only 27 kilometres.

He noted that almost all major roads in the Municipality will see a facelift to buttress President Akufo-Addo’s mantra of making 2020 the year of roads.

Before this, in July 2016, a GHS2.9 million contract was awarded to Bethel Construction Limited for the construction of three roads.

The roads included a 2.2 km, 1 km and a 1.2 km bypass.

Speaking after an inspection tour of various projects in the Municipality, the MCE called on constituents to vote for the NPP and incumbent MP, Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, to continue with the good work.

“We must give some commendation to our Member of Parliament. When the national cake is being shared, you need to have a leader who has that clout to also get such facilities coming into the municipality.”

“Most of the major roads are being tackled… the President has delivered more than necessary. Our Member of Parliament has also delivered more than necessary,” he added.