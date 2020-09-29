The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a six-unit classroom block for the Apraman Basic School in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The school comprises a library, ICT lab, a kitchen, and a National Service Transit four-bedroom quarters. It was built by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Beauty Queen Hotel, Nana Adwoa Dokua.

Addressing a durbar during the commissioning ceremony as part of his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region, the President reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting private businesses in national development.

“Any private entity that wants to invest in the country should know that the government will support in any way it can so that whatever they intend to do, will benefit the entire country.”

Speaking at the same ceremony, the Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh commended Dokua for the project.

He cautioned Ghanaians against voting for a party that will bring hardship on them.

“It is not everyone who can do what Maame Dokua has done. We have other personalities in this town but none has been able to do what Maame Dokua has been able to do for the community. We have two months to the election, and I am pleading with all residents to vote for Akufo-Addo.”