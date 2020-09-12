One person has died and two others including a police officer have been hospitalised after some unknown gunmen attacked a bullion van in the Ashanti Region.

According to a Police source, two police officers, a driver, and a cashier of the bank [name withheld] were onboard the Toyota Hilux bullion van when the attack happened on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The source said about seven men in masks wielding AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns attacked the van when it reached a section of the road at Manso-Mem.

The gunmen amid firing of gunshots succeeded reportedly in disarming the two police officers on escort duties and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.

All four occupants were rushed to the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum.

The cashier of the bank died at the hospital while one of the police officers was treated and discharged.

The driver of the van and the other police officer have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they are currently responding to treatment.

The body of the bank cashier has been deposited at the St. Martins Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Citi News understands that police have begun investigations into the said attack.