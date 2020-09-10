The Accra Regional Police Command on Wednesday arrested 109 persons suspected to have prevented police from executing an order of arrest at Ritz junction at Madina in Accra.

This comes after some persons in the area on Monday disrupted a court bailiff and several police officials who were executing a legal order.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, who justified the move said the command will thoroughly investigate the suspects and process the identified culprits for court.

“Apparently, they [police] were met with fierce resistance from people who were then occupying that area,” she told Citi News.

“So it is always professional that police officers who were confronted with that incident retreat professionally and respond in the appropriate time with the needed manpower, logistics and skills.”

The operation was then conducted and the 109 persons were arrested.

“Among those arrested were 13 women. We intend to screen all of them. Some of them will be definitely be identified for obstructing police officers on lawful duty,” DSP Effia Tenge said.

“Those who are found culpable will definitely be put before the law courts,” she added.