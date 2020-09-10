Accra Business School has appointed Professor Cedric D Bell, LLB, LLM, PhD, Barrister as its new President with effect from 1 September 2020.

Professor Bell is a well-known international academic entrepreneur, with substantial international tertiary education leadership experience.

He combines solid academic credentials and gravitas with commercial flair and acumen.

He was for ten years Chief Executive of Holborn College in London, a leading private sector law and business College in the UK, which he built up and then sold on to the US Washington Post Kaplan Group.

He was also the Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) and Regional Vice-Chancellor (Africa) of a large Malaysian University. He is a ‘triple law graduate’ of the University of Birmingham.

He has set out an ambitious strategic plan for the School which aims at establishing it as a premier provider of high-quality education and training nationally and regionally with an expanding international footprint.

A statement from the school said, Prof. Cedric D Bell is committed to establishing several international collaborative partnerships for the school, diversifying its disciplinary portfolio and range of delivery mechanisms.

Professor Bell said he is honoured and much energized by his appointment.

‘I had no hesitation in accepting the offer of the appointment as I have been very impressed with the innovative drive and focus of the strong and experienced leadership team in place at ABS and I am looking forward to working with them in driving forward our new shared strategic vision and together with colleagues taking the School to the next level of achievement.”

“I have very happy memories of being in Ghana as CEO of Holborn College and have a high regard for the country, what it has achieved since 1957, the friendliness of its people and the quality of its educational system. It is shining light of progress and stability for the continent,” he added.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the outgoing President and recently appointed Governor-General of the School in welcoming Professor Bell said: “We are excited about this appointment because it is in line with our vision of building a global business school in West Africa, Professor Bell brings onboard a wealth of experience and expertise that will put Accra Business School on the global map and improve on quality”.

Professor Bell will be dividing his time between Accra and London and plans to actively represent ABS on the international stage harnessing his substantial network of international professional connections.