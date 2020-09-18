Ghana’s first large-scale mall, Accra Mall in collaboration with Give Back Ghana, a scheme set up to help the most vulnerable families in Central Accra, is set to outdoor the Accra Mall Green Survival Pack project on 21 September 2020 to provide food supply and sanitation boxes for vulnerable families in Accra.

According to them, this is part of the mall’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking on the rationale for the project, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall, Anthony Asamoah said the project is also aimed at supporting some deprived communities in the country.

“As a brand which cares for our community, we have decided to support deprived communities with 500 essential food supply and sanitation boxes along with 1,000 face shields to residents at selected communities. This is our way of ensuring that the vulnerable are well-cared for during his period”.

“We conducted a survey in Shiashie, Spintex, Madina, Bawaleshie and Okponglo to identify struggling families who need support the most. The relief items will be delivered to individual homes to support such families,” he added.

Aside the Accra Mall Green Survival Pack, the mall organises the Future Fashion Fund and several other CSR endeavours.

The Future Fashion Fund comes off annually to showcase the talent of budding fashion designers, with the winner awarded a cash prize and a pop-up stall at the mall.

The Accra Mall, commissioned on July 4, 2008, is one of the most modern western-style shopping centres in West Africa and the first large-scale mall in Ghana.

The mall is an enclosed fully air-conditioned shopping centre. It has a retail space of 21,311 square metres with parking for over 660 cars.

The Accra Mall is anchored by South African giants, Game and Shoprite and accommodates over 70-line shops, a radio station, a 5-hall cinema and 12 restaurants of which 50% are operated by Ghanaian retailers.