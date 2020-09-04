Active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana have dropped to 856 as of Friday, September 4, 2020.

Although all the 16 regions have since March 2020 recorded COVID-19 in turns, four regions currently do not have any active cases.

They are the North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Active COVID-19 cases within the Greater Accra Region are 346, the highest at the moment, with the Bono Region currently having the lowest number with just one active case.

Meanwhile, 55 new coronavirus cases have pushed Ghana’s cumulative figure to 44,713 with 43,577 clinical recoveries.

Four more persons have succumbed to the disease, increasing the death toll to 280.

Although the government imposed a number of restrictions, including the ban on public gatherings, closure of schools, churches and the country’s borders during the initial stages of the pandemic, most of the restrictions have been reviewed.

The churches are currently operating with a maximum number of congregants amid social distancing and strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Universities, Senior and Junior High Schools were also opened for final year students to complete their exit exams.

On September 1, 2020, the government of Ghana opened the country’s airport for international travel but did not open the land borders.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 22,363

Ashanti Region – 10,878

Western Region – 2,959

Eastern Region – 2,320

Central Region – 1,878

Bono East Region – 777

Volta Region – 666

Western North Region – 619

Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 237

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19