The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says he will not condone acts of lawlessness ahead of the December polls.

At a gathering of chiefs and people of Ahafo in the Ahafo Region to round up his tour of the Region, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that government with the assistance of the security agencies will ensure a peaceful election.

Touching on the spate of electoral violence that has characterised some parts of the Ahafo Region, President Akufo-Addo assured residents of the Ahafo Region, particularly in Asutifi South and Asunafo South, that the days of violence in their elections are over.

“In this year’s election, I want everyone to understand that so long as I am President, anyone who wants to perpetrate acts of violence will have to deal with the laws of the land irrespective of political affiliation. No one will go scot-free this time around, particularly in Asutifi and Asuanfo South. We do not want acts of lawlessness in Ghana,” he said.

Four more to do more

In another development, the President has asked residents of the newly created Ahafo Region to renew his mandate in the December 2020 elections, so his government can consolidate the gains chalked since his assumption of office in January 2017.

He noted that Ghanaians have had an opportunity to witness at first hand the impact of the policies and programmes implemented by his government.

“If you believe that the policies of my government have had a positive impact on your lives, and you have not regretted voting for me, I will urge you to continue to have faith in me. In the December elections, let it be four more years for Nana to do more for you,” he said.

The President also urged residents to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates, to deliver another decisive victory for the people of Ghana.

“Come and join me on the ‘elephant. The ‘umbrella’ has nothing too good to offer the people of Ghana, as their record in office shows,” the President stressed.