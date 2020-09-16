President Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of 98 courts and bungalows in all 16 Regions of the country for the Judiciary.
The President says the move is in line with the government’s commitment to defend the country’s justice delivery system.
Speaking during the swearing-in of eight Judges of the High Court at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo says the bungalows will cater for the accommodation problems of Judges.
The construction will be funded via the administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund.
Some bungalows and court structures across the country have been noted to be in a poor state.
Then-Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, in May 2018, expressed displeasure over the dilapidated nature of some court buildings in the country.
She added said some of the buildings accommodating the District and Circuit Courts were death traps, a situation, she said is slowing down the effective justice delivery.
“Judges and Magistrates must be accommodated in decent buildings to make them comfortable to do their work,” she said.
Below is the Regional distribution of the 98 courts and Judges as listed by the President:
- 8 courts and 8 bungalows in Greater Accra
- 8 courts and 8 bungalows in Volta Region
- 4 courts and 8 bungalows in Oti Region
- 12 courts and 10 bungalows in Eastern Region
- 7 courts and 8 bungalows in Western Region
- 4 courts and 4 bungalows in Western North Region
- 4 courts and 4 bungalows in Central Region
- 5 courts and 5 bungalows in North East Region
- 20 courts and 14 bungalows in Ashanti Region
- 8 courts and 8 bungalows in Ahafo Region
- 4 courts and 6 bungalows in Bono Region
- 5 courts and 5 bungalows in Bono East Region
- 3 courts and 3 bungalows in Northern Region
- 3 courts and 3 bungalows in the Savannah Region
- 2 courts and 2 bungalows in Upper West Region
- 3 courts and 3 bungalows in Upper East Region