President Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of 98 courts and bungalows in all 16 Regions of the country for the Judiciary.

The President says the move is in line with the government’s commitment to defend the country’s justice delivery system.

Speaking during the swearing-in of eight Judges of the High Court at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo says the bungalows will cater for the accommodation problems of Judges.

The construction will be funded via the administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund.

Some bungalows and court structures across the country have been noted to be in a poor state.

Then-Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, in May 2018, expressed displeasure over the dilapidated nature of some court buildings in the country.

She added said some of the buildings accommodating the District and Circuit Courts were death traps, a situation, she said is slowing down the effective justice delivery.

“Judges and Magistrates must be accommodated in decent buildings to make them comfortable to do their work,” she said.

Below is the Regional distribution of the 98 courts and Judges as listed by the President: