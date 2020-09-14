President Akufo-Addo has commended Newmont Ahafo Mines for partnering with the government in healthcare delivery in the Ahafo Region.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the commissioning of a 28-bed capacity children’s ward and a two-storey 4-unit doctors’ residence at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North Municipality of the Ahafo Region as part of his two-day working visit to the region.

The two projects cost Newmont Ahafo Mine GHS2 million cedis and form part of the proposed Asutifi North District Hospital.



The Asutifi North District Assembly has also constructed 68-capacity general wards, theatres, and maternity wards. The district has no major hospitals apart from a few health centres.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the new facility would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He admonished those who would work in the facility to make maintenance their priority so that the facility would last.

He also called on chiefs in the area to help solve challenges between the youth in the area and Newmont in order to bring the needed development.

General Manager of Newmont Ahafo Mines, Okyere Ntrama in an interview with Citi News said, “The important thing is that Newmont is a company that believes in creating values and improving lives through responsible mining, because most of our employees reside in this area it is just prudent that if the government is constructing such a facility we partner with them to bring such thing into fruition. What Newmont did was to partner with the government to put up the children’s ward and the doctors’ flats.”

The Minister of Health and the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on his part noted that the government is investing much in the health sector of the country and urged other corporate entities to emulate the example exhibited by Newmont Ahafo Mines by partnering with the government.