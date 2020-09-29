President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $95 million Integrated compost and recycling plant in Kumasi.

The plant is aimed at processing solid waste into reusable material, organic products, and plastics.

The $95 million project which is located at Adagya in the Bosometwe constituency in the Ashanti Region when completed will have the capacity of receiving 2,400 tonnes of solid waste which is above the daily generation of 1,200 tonnes of waste in Kumasi.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the project is the largest in Africa and Ghana as a whole comprising one cubic metric solid waste, a restaurant, a clinic, cafeteria, lecture halls, administration block, a conference hall, and other auxiliary facilities.

He said the project if completed will employ 800 direct and indirect jobs and help reduce unemployment in the country.

He said the government remains committed to partnering with the Public-Private Partnership in the area of solid waste management and thanked the Hungarian government for partnering with Zoolion Ghana Limited to undertake the project.

He said the integrated plant has a 90% recovery rate, boost the economy, and serve as tourism in the Kumasi metropolis.

The President tasked all MMDCEs to collaborate with the company in its operations.

He also charged the Sanitation Ministry to see to the completion of all the 16 projects across the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Ashantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his support for the project.

The CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyapong said the project if completed, will receive 2,400 tonnes of solid waste daily above the daily waste generated in Kumasi metropolis which is 1,200.

He said currently Zoomlion has 600 staff capacity with 45,000 operatives making a total of 51,000.