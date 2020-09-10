A group has petitioned the Electoral Commission to reopen the electoral roll for repatriated Ghanaians who missed out on the initial voter registration exercise.

The group, known as the Collation of Repatriated Ghanaians, comprises Ghanaians who were unable to partake in the recently held voter registration because they were either observing the mandatory quarantine or yet to return to Ghana due to border closures.

“Majority of us were either observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine or were yet to return to Ghana. Although we were assured that special arrangements would be made for us, nothing is forthcoming,” the group said in a statement.

“Our understanding is that provided we arrive in Ghana at least three months to the general election special arrangements would be made for such persons to register but it seems such an assurance is not forthcoming,” the group added in the statement.

The group fears its members will be disenfranchised if they are not allowed to register before the commencement of the voter register exhibition exercise scheduled to commence on September 18, 2020.

“We are appealing to your good office to make special arrangements to help repatriated Ghanaians get registered. We will be glad if our request is considered,” the group appealed to the Electoral Commission.

In July, the lead convenor of the collation of Repatriated Ghanaians, Dunyo Kingsley, also expressed worry over the prospect of Ghanaians stranded abroad being disenfranchised.

The compilation of a new voters’ register commenced on Tuesday, June 30, and ended on Tuesday, August 6, 2020.

However, due to the temporary closure of Ghana’s borders to the international community in March 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19 to minimize spread, Ghanaians who were abroad were unable to partake in the registration process.

The ROPAA, Act 2006, ACT 699 was passed to give Ghanaians living abroad the opportunity to vote.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament in 2006 to amend the representation of the People’s Law of 1992 PNDC Law 284.

The ROPAA when implemented will allow Ghanaians living abroad to vote.

the EC however claims that their hands are tied pertaining to the issue.

“The court ordered the Commission to get ready a Constitutional Instrument (CI), which will be used to get Ghanaians abroad for registration and voting. The Commission has done that and the CI is in Parliament currently. It is the job of Parliament to hold a hearing on it (pre-lay ceremony) before it is laid. So as far as the Commission is concerned as ROPAA, we are very clean”, Dr. Bossman Asare said.

Following the advocacy of members of “aRTICLE 42”, a group of Ghanaians Abroad to include Eligible Ghanaians abroad in the registration process, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, a Deputy Chairman of the Commission, maintained there is little the commission can do until the maturation of the constitutional instrument.

“The ROPAA issue has also come to the attention of the Commission. Since this is a matter before the court, I don’t think we are in a better position to comment on it now. But generally, whatever the Commission must do to ensure that ROPAA is implemented at our level, we have done it. The Commission has a role to play. There are other organizations and agencies of state which also have a role to play. We have done what we are supposed to do as a Commission.”