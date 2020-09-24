For what is expected to kindle the Christmas euphoria in the wake of COVID-19, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in partnership with Jandel Ghana Limited is set to establish a Christmas village within the metropolis in the month of November.

This forms part of the ‘Light Up Accra’ initiative by both entities to bring liveliness to the streets of Accra for the Christmas festivities and the New year.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the programme, Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said this is to ensure that COVID-19 does not dampen the spirit of Ghanaians during the Christmas season.

“The Christmas Village is going to be located at the Nationalism park which is between the Freedom and Justice arch and the Accra sports stadium. This is where we want some kids to come and spend some time over there. We are aware of COVID-19 and the fact that the morale is down while others are paying attention to the election. But in the midst of all these things we think that people must have some excitement and not be depressed.”

Mr. Adjei Sowah also assured celebrants of adequate measures to ensure their safety in the course of the festivities.

“We are fully aware of the safety concerns; that people wash their hands, wear face masks and keep their social distance. These are standard protocols we adhere to at all times. We can assure that the COVID-19 protocols will strictly be adhered to with security provided over there”, he noted.

The ‘Light Up Accra’ initiative, was first introduced in December 2019.

It formed part of the Accra Beautification Project introduced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other partners, notably; the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Jandel Limited (a Décor, Luxury and Lifestyle Experience Company) and Mullen Lowe (a full Service Globally Renowned Advertising Agency), EcoBank and Stanchart.

It was also aimed at lighting up some principal streets of the capital to set the tone for Christmas.