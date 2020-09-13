The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has called on Ghanaians to vote for development and better living standards.

Speaking at the commissioning of the renovated house of chiefs, the Minister urged Ghanaians to give their power to the party that does not condone violence and will focus on them.

“I wish that Ghanaians will resolve not to vote for anybody that insults during political campaigns and give their power to the people who will pitch the gospel of development and that will enhance their wellbeing and their living standard.”

Simon Osei Mensah also stated that politics is not all about insults or violence instead the political parties are to work to gain the trust of the people.

“Afterall I have only said that politics which is not associated with the required level of development is not worth the say. So, we want to do politics that will bring development to the people. politics that will bring food on the table. Politics that would give us good water to drink. politics that will give us good health facility, politics that will give us good roads, politics that will give us a good environment to do our businesses.”

He also admonished the politicians to have respect for each other if their true aim is the development of Ghana.

“We should respect each other and if truly the ultimate objective of all the political parties is development then they don’t need insults among ourselves. what we need is to inform the people what we’ve done for them and what we can do for them when we’re given the opportunity,” the minister said.

Speaking on behalf of the Finance minister, the Ashanti Regional Minister told the Chiefs informed the chiefs of government’s intention to refund the amount used in the renovation of the House of Chiefs in Manhyia, Kumasi.

“Your Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Nananom, as you have already been informed, the government is paying for all the expenses you made on this renovation work. I congratulate you on excellent work done,” he said.