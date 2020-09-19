The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has been awarded a doctorate degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He graduated on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the 54th Virtual Congregation organised by KNUST.

Ato Forson is a Ghanaian legislator, economist, chartered accountant, tax professional and entrepreneur with professional experience spanning more than two decades in both the private and public sectors.

The legislator was awarded a PhD in Business and Management (Finance option).

Prior to getting his doctorate, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam had two masters degrees; a Master of Science in Taxation from the Prestigious University of Oxford, UK and another Master of Science degree in Economics from KNUST.

Dr. Forson is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ghana with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from London South Bank University.

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.

Ato Forson has also been one of Ghana’s youngest, yet influential Deputy Ministers for Finance serving from April 2013 to January 2017.

He also served as a member of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana, Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, and was Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

His expertise was also brought to light when he chaired the Committee that implemented the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System Reforms (GIFMIS).