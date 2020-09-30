The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the urgent restoration of normalcy following the recent attacks by the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation which is demanding the independence of a Western Togoland state.

The NDC says the sequence of events cumulatively constitutes a threat to national peace, unity, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ghana.

In a press statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC indicated that it is alarmed by the significant deterioration of the national security situation despite earlier threats.

“There is already sufficient apprehension caused by these events that suggest complicity of officialdom to cause fear and human insecurity in that part of the country as a justification for an intimidating security presence the type of which was witnessed during the voter registration exercise only a few months ago.”

The NDC also questioning the silence of the President on the matter.

“While the property has been destroyed and lives lost, the people of Ghana are yet to hear a comment by the President condemning these acts of treason and lawlessness, let alone consoling the victims and taking urgent action as appropriate to restore law and order.”

“This is what Ghanaians expect from their President who incidentally is the chairman of ECOWAS. The reported attacks on the sovereignty of Ghana as occurred on the 25th and 29th of September 2020 are a clear indication of the failure of the Government under President Nana Akufo-Addo and the National Security Council which he Chairs.”

Meanwhile, the NDC is “closely monitoring the security situation along the Eastern corridor and the country as a whole.”

It called on Ghanaians to “rally together to preserve national unity, peace and stability particularly at this time of the final preparations towards the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.”