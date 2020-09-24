The Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Augustine Blay was honoured by the Na Yiri of the Mamprugu Kingdom in the presence of all the paramount chiefs and sub-chiefs in the Mamprugu Kingdom.

Na Yiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, who is the overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom used the occasion of the Vice President’s visit to his Kingdom to honour Augustine Blay with the title Maligu Naa, meaning development chief.

This is in recognition of his dedicated and selfless service to their Son, Alhaji Dr Bawumia and the Office of the Vice President.

The king implored him to work hard as greater rewards await him for his selfless service.

As customs demand, Maligu Naa Blay would be gazetted and he shall be informed of all development activities within the kingdom.

Augustine was enskinned when the Vice President visited the area to inaugurate the newly constructed North East Regional House of Chiefs.