A People’s National Convention flagbearer hopeful, Samson Asaki Awingobit, plans to give special attention to businesses if he becomes President.

In a PNC government, he said businesses will not have to fear political parties in power.

“We use politics, both NDC and NPP, to destroy entrepreneurs… We use politics to destroy these hard earning core entrepreneurs who have invested so much in their lifetime,” he lamented on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

Because of this view, Mr. Awingobit, who is the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, said: “We must pass a law to protect our entrepreneurs, no matter what.”

Aside from politicians, Mr, Awingobit also said businesses will need protection during the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to establish a single market for goods and services across the continent.

“Yes, we are happy we are hosting the secretariat but what has been put in place to protect our industries and take opportunities with this African Continental Free trade?” he asked.

He fears other countries will be bringing their goods to Ghana duty-free.

To make local companies more secure, Mr. Awingobit wants to leverage the National Investment Bank to ensure that local businesses have favourable terms for borrowing.

“My government will make sure that we give 11 percent interest rates to our industries to be able to cope with our counterparts who will bring duty-free quota-free goods because we are going for a single market.”

“We will give you two-year tax holidays,” the PNC flagbearer aspirant also assured new local businesses.

“Ordinary Ghanaians who want to set up organisations, in your first year, on your first day in your first month, the GRA will be at your reception to ask for taxes,” he complained.