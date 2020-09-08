The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring peace before, during, and after the December general election.

According to him, the safety and security of Ghanaian citizens are of utmost importance in sustaining the gains made by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, hence, their commitment to ensuring a violence-free electioneering period in the country.

Some Ghanaians have raised security concerns over this year’s elections, citing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence and the disturbances that erupted during the last voters’ registration exercise as reasons for their concerns.

But speaking at the place of Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, the overlord of the Waala traditional area, to begin his three-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia said “we must do this year’s elections in peace because without peace there will be no development. We are going to tell the people what we have done and what we intend to do and leave the rest to them. There will be no room for insults or incitement to violence. Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa, and we intend to maintain that for future generations.”

The Vice President used the occasion to introduce himself to the chiefs as the running mate to President Nana Akufo-Addo and appealed for their support.

He said the NPP is confident of winning the December election due to the numerous development projects that the country witnessed under their leadership.

Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV charged the Vice President and the leadership of all other political parties to engage in issue-based campaigning devoid of character assassination as that could cast a slur on the country’s democratic process.