Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the election of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a sign of the recognition of what Ghana has done over the last 4 years.

“Other Presidents of ECOWAS have elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Chairman of ECOWAS. This is a sign of recognition and respect for what Ghana has done and we want to congratulate the President.”

He said this while addressing the Chiefs and people of the Gonja Traditional Area at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo as part of his two-day campaign tour in the Savannah Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was elected as the new Chairman of ECOWAS on Monday, September 7, 2020.

He was elected at the 57th ECOWAS Summit which was held in Niamey, capital of Niger.

The Ghanaian President takes over from the President of the Republic of Niger, President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The last time a Ghanaian President was elected ECOWAS Chairman was during the 44th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS where former President John Mahama, took over from Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.