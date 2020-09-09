Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has built and handed over a two-bedroom house to an 82-year-old cured leper at Motori in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The Vice President’s gesture was inspired by a documentary that catalogued the plight of Madam Daari Pogo who had been living in a dilapidated mud house since July 2020.

Dr. Bawumia, touched by the documentary, immediately mobilised resources and within six weeks, built and furnished a two-bedroom house for Madam Pogo.

In a post via his Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia wrote: “…on my Upper West regional tour, I visited 82-year-old madam Daari Pogo, a cured leper who had been abandoned by her family at Gurungu motori in the Wa West district.”

“A few months ago, I was inspired by a Joy News documentary which depicted the sorry plight of Daari Pogo, who was forced to live in a dilapidated 5 metres by 6-meter mud hut with her granddaughter Adjara after her abandonment. As a result, I built for her a two-bedroom self-contained house.”