The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday defied a downpour to inaugurate the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs with a call on residents of the region to give President Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to develop the infant region.

According to Dr. Bawumia, though the government has executed a lot of infrastructural projects in the region, a lot more needs to be done to enable it be at par with the older regions.

“We are doing a lot, the government of Nana Akufo-Addo is providing infrastructure at an unprecedented rate across the country. In the Savannah Region we have initiated 785 projects and and we have completed 630 of them but there is more to be done. That is why you have to give Nana Akufo-Addo 4 more years so we can do all the good things we have in stock in the region,” Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia entreated the chiefs to help government streamline land administration in the country which he noted continues to negatively affect the development of the economy.

He said, “chiefs and traditional authorities historically have played a significant role in the liberation of Ghana, and it will continue to be an indelible part of our history.”

For his part, the Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah who is the President of the House of Chiefs in a speech read for him thanked the government for giving residents of the new region their long-held wish.

He said the House of Chiefs has been formed in a way that encompasses all ethnic groups in the region to work for the development of the region.

He said, “The establishment of the Regional House of Chiefs is to enhance our tradition and culture and maintain the cultural status quo. The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs represents the diverse customs and traditions we boast of as a people.”

The Vice President presented a land cruiser and a pickup truck to the new House of Chiefs and also cut a sod for the construction of its offices.