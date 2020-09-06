The General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, Bernard Avle, has urged the 2020 graduating class of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) to positively impact the country by becoming change agents.

This he says will enable the graduates to add their quota to address the numerous challenges in Ghana.

Mr. Avle contends that the knowledge acquired in the institution by the students must reflect in society.

Addressing the third session of the 12th congregation as the guest speaker, Bernard Avle called on the graduates to contribute to the country’s development.

“For Ghana to change, this graduating class of UPSA must resolve that apart from getting the degrees and accumulating the titles, we are going to build our social capacity, we are going to become change agents by improving the lives of our society. We are not going to be holding PhDs and be living in communities with squalor. We are going to bring change into the ghettos and slums of East Legon. We are going to design programmes that will unleash the potential of the next generation. This requires a change in priority from possession to people. We also have to prioritize the country over our limited allegiances.”

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego Amartey asked the graduates to be creative, especially during this COVID-19 era.

“You are graduating at a time when the pandemic has created a great deal of unemployment globally and has exacerbated the already dire unemployment situation in our country. The question is: where does this leave us? Remember, COVID-19 has taught us many life lessons: it has taught us to try to be creative to understand that life can be unpredictable. Besides applying all the knowledge and skills you have acquired at UPSA and to become an architect of the future, you also need to be very creative and innovative.”