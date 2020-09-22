The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has admonished all political party leaders to hold onto integrity and ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

Ghana will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Parliamentarians to lead the affairs of the country for the next four years.

But ahead of the polls, there have been pockets of violence by some political actors.

Addressing the media to mark the International Day of Peace, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor called for nothing but a peaceful election.

“We are calling on all politicians to be people of integrity. They should not use violence to achieve an aim otherwise it will catch up with them. We are asking them never to use alcohol and other goodies to incite violence, especially among the youth. We are also challenging the young people of today to let the previous events to guide them”, he advised.

Christian groups in the country continue to urge political parties to ensure decency in their campaign messages ahead of the polls.

For them, it is prudent for political parties to communicate meaningful messages which are factual and can be substantiated by the citizenry devoid of distortions in their campaign messages.

Additionally, the groups want political parties to avoid violence and hate speech in their campaigns and desist from using inducement to gain votes for their parties.

Meanwhile, leaders of the various parties have also admonished their followers across the country to be wary of irresponsible politicians who may want to use them to perpetrate acts of violence in the run-up to the 2020 elections.