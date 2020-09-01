Beiersdorf Ghana has donated 50,000 Nivea creme skin and hand care products to the Ghana Health Service.

The Country Manager of Beiersdorf, Oliver Bodson said the donation is to ensure that health care workers’ skin is well moisturized in the wake of COVID-19.

“The fight against the pandemic is far from over and that is why we at Beiersdorf Ghana want to make sure their skin remains cared for, by donating NIVEA creme skin well moisturized,” he said.

“Doctors, nurses and medical practitioners across the country are constantly washing and disinfecting their hands as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients. This means that their hands require extra care protection and moisturization due to the fact that frequent hand washing and sanitizing can lead to extra dryness which leaves the skin prone to developing micro-tears,” he added.

Receiving the items, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Patrick Aboagye expressed his appreciation for the donation.

He said the donation will come in handy for health professionals actively involved in the fight against COVID-19.