Rescue workers in Beirut are continuing to search through the rubble for a potential survivor of the explosion that devastated the city one month ago.

Search efforts began after specialist sensor equipment found possible signs of life, spurring hopes for a miracle.

Rescuers said they could not confirm if someone was alive under the building until they had completed the search.

Beirut held a minute’s silence on Friday to mark a month since the explosion, which killed almost 200.

Thousands more were injured by the blast, which happened when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated.

There has been outrage that so much hazardous material was stored unsafely in a warehouse in the city’s port, close to many residential areas.

The Lebanese government’s resignation shortly afterwards failed to pacify protesters, who clashed with police in the city for several nights.

One month on, seven people are still missing, according to Lebanese officials.