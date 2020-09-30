Bernard Mornah has lost his bid to retain the chairmanship of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

This comes after a keenly contested race at the party’s National Delegates Conference held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

After collation of votes from the 16 regions across the country, Mornah polled 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297.

In his concession speech, Mr. Mornah wished the new leadership well and expressed hope that they will make the PNC a better political party.

“I wish Moses Dani Baah, David Apasera and the rest of the team that is elected the very best in their stewardship. It is my hope that where we failed, they will succeed and where we succeeded, they will magnify. Above all, it is my hope that they will make the PNC a better political party than they have inherited.”

Meanwhile, Mr. David Apasera has emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election.

He beat his contenders, Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah in the polls.

While David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes.

Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.